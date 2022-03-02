AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of March.

According to the Governor’s news release, the allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

“Thank you to the USDA for again extending these crucial benefits for millions of Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “These emergency SNAP benefits have helped many Texas families put food on the table over the past two years.”

“Putting food on the table is critical for the health and well-being of families and we’re proud to continue helping with these most basic needs,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The emergency March allotments are in addition to the more than $6.13 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.