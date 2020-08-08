Governor Abbott extends state Disaster Declaration for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott [on Saturday] extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. Originally issued on March 13th, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together.”

View the Governor’s proclamation.

(News release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott)