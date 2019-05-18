Photo provided by Office of the Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas flags in Santa Fe and at the state Capitol be lowered to half-staff on the one year anniversary of the tragic shooting that occurred at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018, that left 10 dead and 10 injured. The Governor also issued a statewide call for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:00 AM on Saturday to remember all those affected by this tragedy.

Flags will be lowered in Galveston County and at the Texas State Capitol beginning on Saturday, May 18, 2019, and return to full-staff on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

"The state of Texas remains steadfast in its support for the people of Santa Fe, and we will never forget the victims, families, students, and countless others who were impacted by this horrific tragedy," said Governor Abbott. "I remain in awe of the community that came together in the immediate aftermath of this shooting to lift one another up, and I ask that all Texans join together in a moment of silence to honor the memory of the victims and all those affected. While prayers for those affected and remembrance of those lost will never cease, the state of Texas has resolved to do all it can to ensure a tragedy like this never occurs again. This legislative session, we are making meaningful strides to enhance school safety throughout the state, and I look forward to signing several bills into law that will give our students and parents the peace of mind they deserve at our schools.”

