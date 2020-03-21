Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Richie Bowes)

LUBBOCK and AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbot on Friday ordered a postponement of the March Primary Runoff elections in Texas. The date had been May 26, but will instead be July 14.

Early voting is now set to begin on July 6.

Two local races in Lubbock were subject to a runoff in the March 3 primary — which were two different State District Judge positions.

The following is a press release from the office of governor:

Governor Abbott Postpones Runoff Primary Election In Response To COVID-19

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation postponing the runoff primary election until July 14, 2020 — the same date as the special election for Texas State Senate District 14. The runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26th, but has been postponed in conjunction with the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the Governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing. Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans.

Early voting for the postponed runoff primary election will begin Monday, July 6, 2020.

View the proclamation.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19