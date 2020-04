LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott sat down with Terri Furman to talk about the latest on the COVID-19 response in Texas.

Use the video player above to watch the full interview. App users may need to click here for a better view of the video player.

In the interview, they also discuss the reopening of the economy in Texas.

Governor Abbott says the reopening of businesses will be a gradual process, but it is on the horizon.