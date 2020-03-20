Governor Abbott ‘Tens of thousands’ of virus cases possible

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and top of officials announced new state policies to combat the coronavirus at the governor’s office press conference room on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there could be “tens of thousands” of cases of the new coronavirus across the state within the next two weeks.

The Republican on Thursday closed schools for more than 5 million students in Texas, banned dining at restaurants and prohibited public gatherings of more than 10 people.

Texas has confirmed more than 140 cases and five deaths related to the virus that causes COVID-19. Abbott also says he was tested for the virus, but the results were negative.