Governor scaling up safety at child care centers with emergency rules during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott directed Texas Health and Human Services Commission to enact new emergency rules to increase safety at child care centers.

The action comes after data is showing an increase in COVID-19 cases at child care centers.

According to a HHSC spokesperson, the state’s latest numbers show 436 COVID-19 cases across 335 child care operations in Texas since they began tracking cases, 287 are among staff and 149 children.

The emergency rule would put in place a statewide standard of infection control for child care centers.

KXAN News has requested details on what that includes, but has not gotten a response back from HHSC.

KXAN investigator Arezow Doost talked to the owners of several child care centers and they said they’re waiting on guidance on what this means for them now.

The announcement comes on the heels of the state lifting some safety precautions for child care centers almost two weeks ago.

Those measures were repealed on June 12, which included screening and checking temperatures, as well as maintaining drop-off and pick-up outside only.

(Information from KXAN.com)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains