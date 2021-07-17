Governors Abbott, DeSantis meet at Texas border for security briefing

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a briefing on border security in Del Rio, Texas on Saturday, July 17 (KXAN/Getty Images)

DEL RIO, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host his latest border security briefing — this time joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The two will host state and local officials in Del Rio, Texas. Abbott recently requested immediate federal assistance to help with the surge of migrants at the border. DeSantis deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas in response.

Abbott and DeSantis will hold the event at the Del Rio International Airport at 2:15 p.m.

We’ll update this story with more information after the briefing.