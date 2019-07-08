Governor’s Mansion to be lit blue to honor fallen law enforcement officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue Sunday night in recognition of Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day.

July 7th marks the three-year anniversary of the attack in Dallas which resulted in the death of five officers. State lawmakers say they chose this date intentionally to serve as a symbol of remembrance for all Texas officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

“I ask that all Texans take a moment to remember these fallen heroes and to pray for their families and communities,” said Gov. Abbott. “This day is a solemn reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day so that we may be safe.”