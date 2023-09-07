CLOVIS, N.M — Two fires broke out at a Walmart in Clovis during the same week causing the store to close indefinitely in the area, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

On Saturday, the Clovis Fire Department responded to a “grass fire on the ‘backside’” of a Walmart at 4:13 p.m., according to The News.

The News said that the fire department reported a caller described that “visible flames were seen” at the Walmart store Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, the report mentioned the Deputy Fire Chief Fray Craigmile said CFD was able to extinguish what was described as a “brush fire” in less than 30 minutes.

The “small 10 foot by 20 foot fire was contained to the area,” said Deputy Fire Chief Craigmile. She also said no property or structures were damaged.

However, less than 12 hours later on Sunday a “significant blaze” had collapsed the store’s roof, said the report.

The Clovis Police Chief Roy Rice had responded to questions about whether the fires were related. “There is nothing tying the two, but there is also nothing saying no,” Rice told Eastern New Mexico News.

Additionally, the report said that law enforcement was not “far enough into the investigation to determine anything.”

Deputy Fire Chief Craigmile mentioned in the report, “They were looking for a suspect who may have started the fire.” However no reports of the incident mention whether any “suspect was located or whether the fire was started intentionally or accidentally.”

According to the report, on Wednesday, officials had not released information on the cause of the Sunday morning’s fire. It led to the closure of the region’s largest retailer indefinitely, said the report.

The state fire marshal’s office leading the investigation also did not return calls seeking comment on Wednesday, said the report.