Grimes County boy missing, believed to be endangered

Christopher Ramirez. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas – The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child believed to be endangered.

Three-year-old Christopher Ramirez was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane – in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville on October 6. He is three feet tall, and weighs between 40 and 45 pounds.

Christopher was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

If you have any helpful information, you can call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

