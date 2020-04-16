Group of protesters at Governor’s mansion rallying to reopen Texas economy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of protesters are outside the Governor’s mansion Thursday rallying to “restore livelihoods and end the madness sinking the Texas economy.”

The group Reopen Texas has a 5-hour-long rally planned, from 12-5 p.m., and they say there’s a way to stimulate the economy in Texas and still contain the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19.

The group made it a point in its Facebook event that the protest will be peaceful. It asks the question, “how far are we willing to let things go before we take back our rights?”

Justin Gries said the protesters want to get the economy going again.

“We cannot afford his depression. We cannot afford to deliver mixed messages,” Gries said, “We need folks to get out there earning their stripes acting like red blood. Americans with the honor and dignity of work. They don’t want checks. They don’t want handout.”

Gov. Abbott is set to announce his plan to start the process of reopening the Texas economy in an address Friday.

“This is not going to be a ‘rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” he said Monday.

Gries said he is optimistic about the Governor’s upcoming announcement.

“I’m very optimistic about the governor’s plan that he’s going to be announcing tomorrow. We’re hoping to see a coherent cogent plan to bring the economy back in order,” Gries said.

A rally to reopen the Texas economy is happening in front of the Governor’s mansion Thursday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Others at the protest were demanding more than just getting the economy going again. Some were unhappy with recent mandates banning public gatherings.

“We want to have the freedom to gather together we want to have the freedom to work and provide for our families. And any executive order that’s been passed so far has violated our constitutional rights,” protester Lori Jean said.

“I’m hoping personally that since we are United States for Medical Freedom, as well as Texas for Medical Freedom, that we are hoping for no mandates,” she said, “We want to reopen Texas and go back to work and not have mandates placed on us for testing.”