SNYDER, Texas — On Thursday, the Snyder Police Department arrested a man for being in possession of crystal methamphetamine, an illegally possessed gun, and about $2,800 in cash.

According to SPD, Henry Garcia, 53, was charged with five felony offenses. Police said they seized about 62 grams of crystal methamphetamine, the cash, and the gun.

The following is a Facebook post from Snyder Police Department: