H-E-B adapts new store hours, operations to meet customer needs

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from H-E-B:

To better serve our customers and increase product availability, all H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close [Saturday] at 8 p.m. Beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice.

While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.

More information about this temporary change to store hours and operations is at H-E-B Newsroom: https://newsroom.heb.com/store-hours-and-operations/

We are working diligently to keep everyone informed. Follow us at H-E-B Newsroom for the latest updates and company news.

