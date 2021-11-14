H-E-B announces launch of environmentally minded brand of products to celebrate Texas Recycles Day

SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from H-E-B:

In celebration of Texas Recycles Day, H-E-B is proud to announce the release of Field & Future by H-E-B, a new, environmentally minded brand of household and personal care products designed to be kind to Texans and the environment. Additionally, to commemorate the day, which coincides with America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, H-E-B is announcing a partnership with Keep Texas Recycling, a program of Keep Texas Beautiful, to help bring recycling access to more communities throughout Texas.

From sponges and toothpaste to baby wipes and dish detergent, Field & Future by H-E-B offers products with a range of features such as hypoallergenic formulas, biodegradable ingredients, recyclable packaging, and more. Currently, there are more than two dozen products on shelf, including trash bags and recycling bags, which are made from 65 percent and 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities, respectively.

The brand officially hit shelves earlier this summer with dish sponges that are made with plant-based material, and toothpaste that is made without fluoride, sulfates, added dyes, and artificial flavors. Some other products currently and soon-to-be available at most H-E-B stores include:

All-purpose cleaners, glass cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, and dish soaps made with plant-derived fragrances and USDA Biobased formulas that are made without dyes, parabens, and sulfates.

Feminine care products that are hypoallergenic, made with organic cotton, and are made without color, chlorine, and perfumes.

Bath tissue and paper towels made with 100 percent recycled fibers, a portion of which is post-consumer.

Baby wipes made with only five ingredients and made without fragrance, alcohol, chlorine, and parabens.

In the coming months, more Field & Future by H-E-B products are set to hit stores, spanning across household cleaning, laundry, paper and plastic, beauty, personal care, oral care, feminine care, and baby.

With input from H-E-B Partners and customers, the retailer created Field & Future by H-E-B to offer products that are kind to the consumer, kind to animals, and kind to Texas. With a range of items to choose from, products include features such as hypoallergenic formulas; biodegradable materials and ingredients; made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates; no animal testing; recyclable packaging; and gentle for family and kids.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for better ways to meet the needs of Texans. Many of our Partners, customers, and communities are on a green journey, and our goal with Field & Future by H-E-B is to meet them wherever they are on that path,” said Bonny Akers, Director of H-E-B Brand Products. “With these environmentally minded products, along with our growing sustainability efforts, we want to take whatever steps we can, big and small, towards improving the wellbeing of our planet, our communities, and ourselves.”

Focused on supporting our nonprofit partners in their efforts, H-E-B is excited to work with Keep Texas Recycling to help fund municipal recycling grants to cities and counties in Texas that need support launching and improving recycling programs. Keep Texas Recycling specializes in building cooperative opportunities for recycling in rural and underserved communities. Ingleside, Texas is the first grant recipient, and plans to launch a community recycling center next summer.

Earlier this year, H-E-B joined the How2Recycle program to help strengthen recycling efforts in Texas. A clear, easy-to-read labeling system that aims to create common industry standards, How2Recycle labels let customers know if a product’s packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material to increase recycling effectiveness. Currently, more than 1,000 H-E-B brand products have How2Recycle labels.

Committed to environmental sustainability, H-E-B recycled more than 527 million pounds of cardboard, plastics, office paper, food waste, metal, and truck tires in 2020. Since 2012, H-E-B has contributed more than $13 million to over 500 environmental organizations in land and water conservation, habitat and coastal preservation, and community cleanups. This includes more than $2 million in grants to organizations such as Keep Texas Beautiful, Texas Conservation Fund, and the Nature Conservancy of Texas.

More about H-E-B’s sustainability efforts can be found at H-E-B Newsroom and on heb.com/sustainability.

