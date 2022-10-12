SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B recently donated a $1 million gift to commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks.

According to a press release from H-E-B, the donation will support programming aimed to engage all Texans in discovering and enjoying the nearly 90 state parks in Texas.

Along with its donation, H-E-B will support the year-long effort through initiatives such as product releases, cooking tips, in-store activations and more.

“In a state rich with majestic landscapes, our support of this effort aims to provide access to our parks and the beauty of our great state for all Texans to enjoy,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs in the press release. “Only a fraction of land in Texas is public land, and it’s our commitment to work with our longtime partner Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and many other dedicated organizations to protect these precious resources, so Texans can use them for generations to come.”

H-E-B said the gift was presented on October 11 at the site of Palo Pinto State Park. It will become the first new state park to be opened in North Texas in 25 years when it opens to the public in late 2023.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation will launch a centennial celebration in January 2023, the press release said.

H-E-B is the presenting sponsor for the centennial celebration.