H-E-B donates $3 million to coronavirus community support

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is donating $3 million to local organizations that are helping people in need and attempting to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

H-E-B’s donation includes $1.2 million going to Texas food banks, $500,000  to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services to seniors and low-income families, $300,000 to Texas Biomedical Research Institute and $1 million to nonprofit organizations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar