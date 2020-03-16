H-E-B donates $3 million to coronavirus community support

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is donating $3 million to local organizations that are helping people in need and attempting to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

H-E-B’s donation includes $1.2 million going to Texas food banks, $500,000 to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services to seniors and low-income families, $300,000 to Texas Biomedical Research Institute and $1 million to nonprofit organizations.