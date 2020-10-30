H-E-B donates 340,000 meals in place of annual Feast of Sharing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B announced it is not holding its annual in-person tradition of Feast of Sharing, but instead will bring meals to homes across Texas with the help of nonprofit organizations.

H-E-B said it’s donating more than 340,000 meals to hunger relief organizations and food banks in Texas and Mexico next month and December. This includes 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies like Meals on Wheels.

During the holiday season, the organizations will deliver meals that include H‑E‑B Meal Simple holiday dinners featuring roast turkey and all the fixings.

“A celebration we look forward to each and every year, the H‑E‑B Feast of Sharing gives us the opportunity to give back and ring in the holidays with our neighbors,” said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, in a press release. “Thanks to our partnerships with deeply dedicated nonprofits, we’re able to safely continue this tradition for families across Texas and Mexico.”

In‑person Feast of Sharing dinners are scheduled to come back in 2021.