H-E-B employees get $100 after company named top U.S. grocery retailer

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — H-E-B employees went home Friday with a little more green and plenty of grins.

In honor of the grocery store chain being named the top U.S. grocery retailer last month, the company sent $100 bills to each of its partners. The company has more than 100,000 employees.

“We know that the most important ‘ranking’ we get is from our customers, and it’s clear that you’re doing an excellent A+ job in running the business while taking care of our customers,” said a card accompanying the gift, pictures of which were posted on Twitter.

Many employees used the hashtag #HEBProud to share their good fortune.

This is why i love the company i have worked for, for 15 yrs. #HEBProud pic.twitter.com/2NWuOdRqvP — Itsdaisyliketheflower (@thatgirldeisie) February 5, 2020

HEB the best company hands down. Blue faces for all the partners🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/fFh6y1aM6v — bummy p. (@PatrykEstrada4) February 5, 2020

According to dunnhumby, which ran the survey ranking the grocers based on the annual Retailer Preference Index, or RPI, H-E-B was No. 1, followed by Trader Joe’s and Amazon. Its index evaluates retailers based on a number of factors such as convenience, price, speed and quality.

This year marks 115 years since H-E-B opened its first store in Kerrville.

“Through the many decades of proudly serving our communities, one thing has remained the same — winning through great people like YOU,” H-E-B wrote in its note.

(Information from KXAN.com)