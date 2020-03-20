H-E-B giving pay raises to workers during COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B is giving out “Texas Proud Pay” raises to all its hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation employees during the COVID-19 outbreak, the grocery store chain announced Friday via Twitter.

The pay raise is $2 an hour and was enacted March 16. It will last through April 12, the company said.

The raise is to “recognize their hard work and thank them for their commitment as they help serve our customers and communities.”

“We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly,” the store posted on its Twitter account.