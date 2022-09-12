The following is a press release from H-E-B:

SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — At H-E-B, it pays to be a Texan. H-E-B has launched a Debit Account program that gives customers five percent cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B brand products. The H-E-B Debit Card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, acts as a spending card with an optional, high-yield savings account, and provides users several benefits such as free cash withdrawals at H-E-B branded ATMs, no monthly fees to maintain an account, getting paid up to two days earlier with direct deposit and more.

To receive the cash back benefit, customers use the H-E-B Debit Card to purchase items in the H-E-B family of brands, which include thousands of products from H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC, among others. Once the transaction is complete, the cash back amount will be automatically issued to the customer’s H-E-B Debit account. The cash back program is only available for purchases of eligible items at H-E-B stores and heb.com for Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to provide Texans more ways to save,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing. “With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks.”

Customers can conveniently add funds to their Debit Account by linking another debit card to get funds in minutes, another bank account, adding cash at your nearest H-E-B, or by enrolling in direct deposit to get paid up to two days earlier. Customers can set up direct deposit to get paid up to 2 days faster from paychecks, income tax returns, Social Security, and other government payments. Customers can conveniently manage their account with the H-E-B Debit mobile app, which allows users to check account balances, view transaction history, manage alerts and more.

To apply for the account, visit hebdebit.com. Sign up is only available online and currently cannot be done in store. Customers can expect to receive their debit cards in the mail within seven to 10 days from approval. Deposit Account opening is subject to registration and ID verification. H-E-B Debit Accounts, which are FDIC insured, are established by Pathward, National Association.

For additional details and a full list of terms and conditions, please see hebdebit.com.

