H-E-B making $1M donation to Texas food banks, provides support to communities in need after winter storm

As our communities continue to recover from the winter storm, H-E-B will donate $1 million to support Texas food banks and continue to work with supplier partners to provide aid to our neighbors most in need.

Committed to doing its part to help fellow Texans, H-E-B’s donation will support 18 food banks throughout the Lone Star State. H-E-B works directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

Additionally, H-E-B has already delivered 23 truckloads of food as well as nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks.

H-E-B is also working with its supplier partners to help meet the need. Zen Water and Florida-based Publix have each committed 10 truckloads of water, which was distributed to Texas food banks this week. Another supplier partner, Proud Source Water, also committed a trailer load of water, bringing the total to 21 trailer loads. These water donations will total more than 725,000 bottles of water.

In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B will launch a donation campaign online and in all its stores across the state. Customers can contribute by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, or $5 or by visiting heb.com/donate. All funds from the donation campaign will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.

“As we emerge from the bitter cold, these donations come at a critical time to help our fellow Texans get back on their feet,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “H-E-B is here for Texas, and we will do everything we can to support those in need across our great state.”

Throughout the year, the H-E-B Hunger Relief Program works to raise awareness and battle hunger. In 2020, to meet the increased needs brought on by Covid-19, the program donated 41 million pounds of food to food banks, a 35-percent increase from the prior year. Moreover, H-E-B made other donations including:

Committed $2 million to Texas food Banks at the onset of the pandemic.

Raised another $2 million for food banks through its Summer of Giving initiative.

Donated more than 600 additional truckloads of food to Texas food banks.

Delivered more than 80,000 Meal Simple meals to hospitals.

Celebrated the holidays by donating more than 340,000 holiday meals as part of its annual Feast of Sharing.

Since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.

People looking for volunteer opportunities or in need of assistance, can visit https://www.feedingtexas.org/get-help/.

At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face. Together, we are Texans helping Texans.

