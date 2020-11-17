H-E-B offering scholarships to athletic, music, academic participants

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is offering scholarships to 15 high school seniors who participated in University Interscholastic League events, according to www.sportsinaction.com.

The supermarket chain is offering scholarships of $2,000 to five students who competed in athletics, five students who competed in music, and five students who competed in academic events.

The deadline to apply is February 12, 2021. Recipients will be announced at the UIL Texas Boys Basketball State Championships.

To be eligible for the scholarship, one must be a current Texas high school senior with a GPA of at least 3.3, who has participated in a UIL competition as a high school student and has been active in community service programs or events.

