H-E-B rolls out free Curbside pickup across Texas

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a new release from H-E-B:

H-E-B will now offer free Curbside pickup at H-E-B stores across Texas. To make shopping even more convenient and affordable, H-E-B will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for Curbside pickup orders with a minimum purchase of $35.

To receive free Curbside pickup, customers must have a basket that is at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons are applied. Orders less than $35 will include a $2.95 small basket surcharge.

“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” said Rachael Vegas, Senior Vice President of eCommerce Merchandising.

Customers can place an H-E-B Curbside order through the My H-E-B mobile app or online at heb.com. Orders must be placed at least four hours prior to the scheduled pick-up time. Customers may place orders anytime and can schedule orders up to seven days in advance. Product prices may vary from online and in store. All Curbside orders offer contactless service, allowing the customer to remain in their vehicle while their order is loaded.

Additionally, H-E-B accepts SNAP EBT payments for H-E-B Curbside orders directly on the My H-E-B mobile app and heb.com. Since last year, all H-E-B Curbside locations provide the option for customers to use SNAP EBT to digitally pay for their orders. To use the service, customers must create an account and enter their SNAP EBT information on the My H-E-B app or heb.com. A credit, debit or gift card will need to be used to pay for items and fees not SNAP EBT eligible. For added convenience, customers can look up their SNAP EBT card balance in the My H-E-B app and heb.com website.

Launched in 2015, H-E-B Curbside makes it easy to shop online and is designed to save customers time while offering all the products and savings available in-store. Currently, there are more than 250 H-E-B Curbside locations at H-E-B stores across Texas. The company will continue to roll out the service across the state, continuing H-E-B’s push to offer Texans more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products.

(News release from H-E-B)