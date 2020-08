SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B deployed a mobile kitchen to Orange, Texas and donated money to Louisiana food banks to help those communities recover from Hurricane Laura.

In Orange, the mobile kitchen will serve hot meals for breakfast and dinner and H-E-B Partners will pass out items such as water and ice.

H-E-B also donated more than $60,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.