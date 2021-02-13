H-E-B temporarily reducing store operating hours due to winter weather affecting Texas

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from H-E-B:

With the winter storm set to bear down on Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce our store hours of operation. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.

At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face. As part of our ongoing preparation, our stores received increased product deliveries and have other measures in place to ensure our stores remain well stocked with the products our customers want and need.

Cities across Texas continue to experience severe cold weather that will bring freezing temperatures and icy conditions as well as sleet and snow in some areas. The severe weather may delay product deliveries to our stores, which could temporarily impact supply of certain products. We are working around the clock to get product to our stores and our Partners continue to replenish product throughout the day.

Over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. We will do our best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted.

Stores hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change. Real-time updates to store hours and operations can be found on H-E-B Newsroom at heb.com/newsroom.

Temporary store hours by region:

West Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waco/Temple/Killeen

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Austin and Central Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wimberly & Dripping Springs

Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

San Antonio and Hill Country stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Northern Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Triangle

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bryan College Station

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Border – Laredo and Valley

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS

DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(News release from H-E-B)