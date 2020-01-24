Happy State Bank opens two new locations

AMARILLO, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Happy State Bank. Furthering its footprint in the Texas Panhandle, HAPPY STATE BANK has acquired new locations in Wheeler and Mobeetie, Texas and will open the doors on January 27 under the new name.

HAPPY STATE BANK successfully purchased the First State Bank of Mobeetie, Texas, which includes its two offices in Mobeetie and Wheeler. The closing of the purchase was finalized on January 24. Former president of the Mobeetie bank, Randy McCurley will continue to serve as President of the Mobeetie and Wheeler offices.

“When this opportunity presented itself, we knew it was a great fit for our bank and the folks in these communities – and nice for our stockholders as well,” says HAPPY STATE BANK Chairman & CEO, J. Pat Hickman. “This acquisition allows HAPPY to do what HAPPY does best – serve small Texas towns with a true Texas bank. Coupled with our offices in Pampa, Canadian and Shamrock this gives us stronger presence in the northeast Panhandle area. I’m going to say it – we are really Happy to be a major player in these great communities.”

The public is invited to visit these locations during the week of January 27 to meet the HAPPY STATE BANK team and learn more about the transition.

With this acquisition, HAPPY STATE BANK has 43 locations in 32 Texas communities. The parent company of HAPPY STATE BANK is Happy Bancshares, Inc.

(This is a press release from HSB)