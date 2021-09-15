Harker Heights PD seeking public help in aggravated assault, shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights Police Department needs your help in a case of Aggravated Assault.

The events occurred Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Interstate Highway 14. The vehicle is dark in color, and was traveling westbound on IH-14 – near Seton Hospital – when it reportedly fired one shot at another vehicle.

This is an isolated incident, and there is currently no further threat. The department is asking for anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option 2, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department