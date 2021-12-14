Harmony Public Schools earns seven A+ scores from TEA in financial accountability

SUGAR LAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Harmony Public Schools)

All seven Harmony Public Schools districts received “Superior” A+ scores from the Texas Educational Agency on the agency’s annual FIRST financial accountability ratings, the TEA announced.

Created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

The FIRST ratings are calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

Harmony’s district-by-district scores are:

Harmony Public Schools-Central Texas (Austin, Pflugerville, Cedar Park): 100

Harmony Public Schools-Houston North (Houston, Bryan): 100

Harmony Public Schools-Houston South (Houston): 96

Harmony Public Schools-West Houston (Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Beaumont): 100

Harmony Public Schools-North Texas Greater DFW, Waco): 96

Harmony Public Schools-South Texas (San Antonio, Laredo, Brownsville): 100

Harmony Public Schools-West Texas (El Paso, Lubbock, Odessa): 98

To ensure effective, efficient and ethical use of all public funds entrusted to it, Harmony practices a number of financial safeguards as part of its regular operations. Among these are regular independent financial audits from third-party accounting firms and regular participation in its purchasing process from the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO), who previously awarded Harmony its Award of Merit for Purchasing Operations.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for both students and team members.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

(Press release from Harmony Public Schools)