Harmony Public Schools to offer limited virtual learning for students statewide

At Harmony Public Schools, we are deeply committed to the safety of our students, team members, and communities as new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout Texas.



On Monday, August 9, Harmony Public Schools informed families that it will be offering a Texas Education Agency-approved virtual learning program on a limited basis for students with a documented medical need. As part of the program, students can receive up to 20 days of synchronous virtual instruction per academic year if they are unable to attend class on-campus due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis; have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual; or are a member of a high-risk medical group, as documented by a licensed physician. Should a student require more than 20 days, they may apply for a waiver for an additional 20 days with his or her campus’ student health office.

Harmony feels this virtual learning opportunity provides parents a valuable option to keep their child safe from the risk of COVID-19, while also on-track academically and connected to their classmates and school interests.

Harmony also announced that it will continue to inform parents if a child or team member tests positive for COVID-19 in their classroom. We also will conduct contact tracing to determine the full extent of any possible presence of COVID-19 on our campuses.

We feel these measures are important steps in helping to keep our students safe, and continuing a culture of collaboration with our Harmony families in the fight against COVID-19.

We will continue to explore all available options to keep our students, team members, and communities safe from COVID-19.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

