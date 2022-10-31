HOUSTON — Harmony Public Schools (HPS) will begin accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, November 1.

The charter public school network has 61 campuses across the state, including Harmony Science Academy in Lubbock.

According to a press release from HPS, it offers a free public education with special emphasis on Project-Based STEM Learning, College Prep, Career Readiness and Character Education to PreK-12 students.

Families can apply for enrollment from November 1, 2022 through February 10, 2023 either online at one of HPS’s campuses.

“To ensure fairness to all applicants, any Harmony campus that receives more applications than there are seats available will randomize all applications and select students via blind lottery,” the press release said.” Each campus will set a date for its lottery within two weeks of the application deadline. Parents will be notified in the spring if their students have been selected for enrollment or placed on a waiting list.”

HPS said it smashed its previous records for both applications and enrollment, surpassing 40,000 students for the first time.