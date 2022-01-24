Harris County sergeant killed in hit-and-run accident

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is dead after a being hit by driver.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning in east Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gutierrez was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort for a heavy load on the service road at the 8900 block of East Sam Houston Parkway North near Tidwell when a driver hit him, Gonzalez said.

That driver left the scene but was later detained. Gonzalez said that the driver showed signs of intoxication.

The sergeant was flown by life flight in critical condition — but he died from his injuries.

Then at 8:30 a.m., Gonzalez said that a woman named Lavillia Spry, 40, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and evading.

Gutierrez was a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and served in the Vehicular Crimes Division for 13 years, Gonzalez said. He is survived by his wife and three children.