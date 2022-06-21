HOUSTON — A 5-year-old child died after being left in a hot car for several hours, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the call came in around 3:00 p.m. to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane on Monday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the mother returned to the house after running errands with her 8-year-old and 5-year-old children. Sheriff Gonzalez said after two to three hours, the mother noticed the 5-year-old was not in the home. She ran outside and found the child still strapped into the car safety seat.

The mother told authorities the child usually knew how to unbuckle from the seat. The mother also said the family was driving a rental vehicle.

The family was getting ready to celebrate the 8-year-old child’s birthday party at the house later in the day, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Authorities said the child was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the investigation is on-going.