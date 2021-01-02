HCSO: Man kills wife and mother-in-law on New Year’s Eve

State & Regional

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from KVEO, ValleyCentral.com)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dispute that left a woman and her mother dead.

Deputies learned a 29-year-old man, later identified as Augustin Adan Castellano, had shot his common-law wife and mother in law.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the incident took place at 9:49 p.m. on Thursday.

Augustin Adan Castellano

Deputies were called to Kenny Lane, North of Mile 15, in the city of Edinburg, to a domestic dispute were shots had been fired.

30 year-old Olga Guadalupe Guevara and 58-year-old Maria de La Luz Reyes Martinez were found dead inside the residence.

Justice of the Peace Jason Pena Precinct 5, Place 1 pronounced both women dead scene and has ordered an autopsy.

Castellano will be arraigned on Friday, where he will be formally charged with Capital Murder.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

The Sheriff’s Office anyone who has been, or currently is a victim of domestic violence to please come forward. Please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the HCSO smart phone application “P3 TIPS”.

(Information from ValleyCentral.com)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar