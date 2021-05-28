Head found in Louisiana identified as that of Texas woman

CAMERON, La. (AP) — A head found along a highway near the Louisiana coast three years ago has been identified as that of a Texas woman who was last seen in 2017.

News outlets report that investigators used dental records to identify the dead person as 58-year-old Sally Ann Hines of San Antonio.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson says police received a tip recently about a missing person who looked like a computer-generated image of the head.

Hines was reported missing in San Antonio on Dec. 14, 2017. A crew picking up litter found the head along a highway the following March.