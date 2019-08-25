Healthy donuts? Former UT football players create guilt-free sweets

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Two former Texas Longhorn football players have taken their passion for sweets to the next level.

Tim Cole and Caleb Blueitt along with friends Amin Bahari and Amir Bahari created the company, Elite Sweets.

These four friends wanted to turn their love of donuts into a business, but with a guilt-free twist. They now make a sell protein donuts that are gluten-free and keto friendly.

“We were always going to eat donuts. I mean, we were eating donuts three to four times a week. Obviously donuts aren’t the best thing for athletes or aren’t typically part of an athletes meal plan,” Amin Bahari said. “We thought to ourselves, ‘what if these were healthier protein packs?”

“You know, find a cross between healthy and a novelty item such as donuts, and that’s where the idea came about,” Tim Cole added.

Since then, Cole and the crew have been hard at work and received rave reviews from their fellow football friends.

“Our friends are UT athletes so we try it for them, a lot of our friends own gyms, CrossFit places like that,” Cole said. “Those are the places in the community that gave us our start and that’s how we got our market research and stuff like that.”

Beyond doing good business, the people behind Elite Sweets feel this serves a higher purpose.

“We’re here to make that transition easier and kind of help you say when you’re eating healthy there are things you can still eat and there are things geared towards making you the best you can be,” Cole said.

(Information from KXAN.com)