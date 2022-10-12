WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many were happy to be back.

Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, said they have seen some changes in the past few years but were glad to be continuing strong.

“Everybody knows we went through COVID, you know, for two years,” Adams said. “And I think everybody is just ready to get back out there now. You know, last year we had attendance of 230,000 people come through the gates. This year, just on the first weekend, we’ve already almost doubled our revenues for for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

She says this upcoming weekend, they planned to have different animal shows, rodeo challenges and musical acts each night.

If it’s your first time at the fair, Adams gave a suggestion.

“Before you get here, I would download the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo app,” she said. “There’s a full schedule of events on there, so you can kind of plan out your your time here and you can see where to park and where to go. And you can see what gate promotions are happening, what day so hot, fair and rodeo app. And then you can see everything that’s going on out here.”

The fair and rodeo will be in Waco, Texas until Sunday. So if you’re looking for something fun, it is definitely the place to be.