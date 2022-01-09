Heavy rain, possible tornadoes sweep through Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials were surveying damage Sunday to determine if tornadoes were part of storms that brought high winds and heavy rain to the Houston area, blowing roofs off buildings and causing flooding.
National Weather Service officials say most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties.
A forecaster says officials surveying damage were looking into the possibility that two to four tornadoes had touched down.
