Heavy rain, possible tornadoes sweep through Houston area

Damage to a business complex by a possible tornado near South Houston Ave, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Humble, Texas. The roof the building was ripped off and landed in a nearby neighborhood. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials were surveying damage Sunday to determine if tornadoes were part of storms that brought high winds and heavy rain to the Houston area, blowing roofs off buildings and causing flooding.

National Weather Service officials say most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties.

A forecaster says officials surveying damage were looking into the possibility that two to four tornadoes had touched down.

A drone photo shows the extensive damage from overnight storms Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Humble, Texas. Powerful storms hit throughout southeast Texas overnight, bringing flash floods and possible tornadoes. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Damage to a business complex by a possible tornado near South Houston Ave, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Humble, Texas. The roof the building was ripped off and landed in a nearby neighborhood. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A drone photo shows the extensive damage from overnight storms Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Humble. Powerful storms hit throughout southeast Texas overnight, bringing flash floods and possible tornadoes. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

People survey damage to a business complex after a possible tornado ripped through the area, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Humble, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Martha Berry, right, reacts after the building housing her gym business was destroyed by a possible tornado near South Houston Ave, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Humble, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A woman walks through high water, from an overnight storm, at the intersection of W. Mount Houston and I-45 Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston. A heavy thunderstorm moved through the city overnight, causing damage and street flooding in various spots around the area. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Scotty Aguirre sweeps water from a business near the intersection of W. Mount Houston and I-45 Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston. A heavy thunderstorm moved through the city overnight, causing damage and street flooding in various spots around the area. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)