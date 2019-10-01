HEB ends the sale of e-cigarettes at all stores

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas supermarket giant, HEB, has decided it will no longer sell e-cigarettes in any of its stores following growing concerns over an increase in vaping-related illnesses nationwide.

All brands of e-cigarettes were withdrawn from stores earlier in September.

“At HEB, the safety of our communities and the well-being of all Texans is our top priority. Due to the unknown health implications of vaping, HEB immediately discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes last week,” the company said in a statement.

Around the same time HEB removed e-cigarettes from their store, the Austin Public Health Department announced they were investigating the first case of vaping-related illness in the city.

