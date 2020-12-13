Amber Alert canceled: 8-month-old San Antonio baby was believed to be in grave danger

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department has canceled the Amber Alert for an eight-month-old baby who was abducted and believed to be in immediate danger.

SAPD says Lauren Duriso, 8 months old, was missing and sent out an Amber Alert for help locating her.

Police say the suspect in connection to her abduction is 24-year-old Walter James Duriso.

Walter James Duriso (SAPD)

Vehicle driven by Walter Duriso (SAPD)

Walter James Duriso is driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of KRS6026. It has front end damage, a broken windshield and stickers on the back window.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call SAPD at (210) 207-7579.