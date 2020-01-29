Hereford teen wins tickets to Super Bowl 54

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One lucky senior at Hereford High School is getting the chance of a lifetime after winning a nationwide contest.

Nicolas Olvera is going to the Super Bowl after winning Pizza Huts’ “Hut Hut Win” sweepstakes.

Olvera saw the contest ad at an area Pizza Hut, and after talking to his mom he decided there was no harm in entering.

He will be one of three winners in the nation that will be heading to Miami to see Super Bowl 54.

“The first thing I did was I ran to my parents they were sitting down eating breakfast and I went and said mom look I won,” Nicolas Olvera, a student at Hereford High School, stated.

Nicholas said not only is he happy to be going but also happy to represent his city at such a large event.

“It means a lot because a lot of people don’t even know that this small town exists. so to do something crazy like this and only three people in the nation that’s kind of crazy,” Nicolas said.

His father said he is still in shock about his son’s win after originally thinking it was a prank.

“Nobody ever wins from your hometown you know it’s always somebody else and you wonder is that fake? “Joe Olvera said.

But this was no gimmick. Olvera won a round trip to Miami, passes to a party, and he even gets to be on the field during half time.

The hard part came when he had to choose who his guest would be.

“He was like I’m going to call to see if I can give it to you and my dad because you guys are always doing a lot for me and my sisters,” Olvia Olvera, said.

Sweepstakes rules say the person who entered has to go. So to keep it fair for his parents Nicolas decided to take his uncle Arturo Martinez.

Olvera’s parents say they are still going to join him in Miami and the family says they are going to be rooting for the chiefs.