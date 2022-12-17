HEREFORD, Texas — In anticipation of students from the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, the Hereford Veterinary Clinic is building a new state-of-the-art educational facility.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, ground was broke on the new instructional center in Hereford on Monday, November 28.

The university said the facility will serve as an educational device for School of Veterinary Medicine students in their final year at Texas Tech.

Its focus is on providing resources and veterinary services in food-animal and production-animal medicine, TTU said. It will also be the major clinical outlet for food-animal instruction to Texas Tech veterinary students.

“We are so fortunate to partner with Hereford Veterinary Clinic,” said Guy Loneragan, Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, in the press release and on the website. “It takes extraordinary people who have a vision of what can be, and then the commitment to turn that vision into a plan of what will be. Hereford Veterinary Clinic has that vision and commitment.”

Texas Tech said the location will allow the university the opportunity to educate veterinary students in multiple areas of the livestock industry, including animal health, food safety, animal nutrition and regulatory veterinary medicine.

“Students will spend four-week blocks in Hereford and will utilize a novel model of animal resources developed by the practice and its feed yard partners,” said Britt Conklin, associate dean for clinical programs, in the press release and on the website. “This model will be the only one of its kind and will fulfill an educational deficit we see at many schools across the nation.”

The facility will also be an outlet for faculty and researchers at the School of Veterinary Medicine to pursue clinical activities that will further the mission of the school, TTU said.

“Our hope is that this facility will allow Texas Tech students to get a hands-on experience that most schools have a problem providing,” said Kynan Sturgess, co-owner of Hereford Veterinary Clinic, in the press release and on the website.