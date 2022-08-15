HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco area is full of softball world champions.

The Midway Majors All-Stars won the Little League World Series today following the Texas District 9 All-Stars winning the world series last week.

Everyone watching the game was ecstatic to see their very own girls from Hewitt be named the best 12 and under softball team in the world in addition to their 15U team.

Just last week, the senior District 9 All-Stars 15U team, which is made up of girls from Hewitt, won their world series in Delaware.

“It’s awesome knowing that there’s a lot of people behind you rooting for you,” District 9 pitcher Izzy Garcia said.

That was a huge accomplishment for their team.

“It’s lot of hard work,” Garcia said. “It’s not easy at all, especially being on the big stage. It’s nerve racking. So I think having community behind us definitely helps us get through it.”

Jayden Sadler was the catcher for the senior world champion team. She says these girls go to the same school as she which means a huge future for Midway softball.

“It means a good future ahead,” Sadler said. “We’re going to have an awesome team throughout high school.”

Garcia pitched for the District 9 All-Stars and says when the roles were reversed, knowing she had support back home was important for her.

“It’s awesome knowing that we have a big community behind us,” Garcia said. “I mean, for us it’s awesome. Like, it’s a good experience. But knowing that we were getting supported back at home was was very encouraging.”

Today was her teams turn to support the younger team.

“It’s important because seeing everyone come together is really awesome, and it all comes back to the girls playing, like they see that and they’re like, wow, we’re really doing that.”

Sadler says she’s proud of the 12U World Champions.

“Yall did awesome,” Sadler said. “Your stay through the game the entire game, even though y’all were down for a couple of innings, you kept fighting, and I’m really proud of y’all.”