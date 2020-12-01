Hewlett Packard Enterprise global headquarters to relocate to Texas, facility to open in 2022

SPRING, Texas (KXAN) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise is set to relocate its global headquarters to Spring, Texas from California, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Spring is located just north of Houston. The tech company will be in a new state-of-the-art campus there expected to open in early 2022, according to the governor’s office.

Abbott’s office reported the headquarters will provide jobs to those in the Houston area and will add to its growing presence in the state.

The company currently has locations in Austin, Plano and Houston and focuses on major product development, services and manufacturing in those areas. HPE also has lab facilities in Houston and Austin. At the Houston hub, more than 2,600 workers are already employed, the governor’s office stated.

HPE helps “customers drive digital transformation by unlocking value from all of their data” and was founded in 2015 after a separation from HP, Inc. HPE is ranked 109 on the list of Fortune 500 companies, Abbott’s office said.

“We are excited that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has chosen to call Texas home, and I thank them for expanding their investment in the Lone Star State by relocating their headquarters to the Houston region,” Abbott wrote in a press release. “Hewlett Packard Enterprise joins more than 50 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Lone Star State, including 22 in the Houston area alone.”

(Information from KXAN.com)