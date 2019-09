ROUND ROCK, Texas (WTVO) — A high school in Texas is teaching students basic life skills, such as cooking and finance, before they graduate.

According to KEYE, Cedar Ridge High School is offering an “Adulting 101” course that teaches kids life skills they may not receive from a traditional education.

Cedar Ridge HS Adulting 101 Growing up is hard to do! Cedar Ridge HS offered adulting classes for students to teach them needed life skills and partnered with Touchpoint to teach kids some basic cooking survival skills.

The school district has partnered with a local chef service to show the students how to prepare meals.

The Round Rock ISD hopes to include basic automotive repair skills in a future class.