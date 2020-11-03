High stakes fuel turnout surge in suddenly competitive Texas

Sheridan Aguirre holds up a sign alongside fellow demonstrators who gathered outside the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse to voice their support of the drive through voting, which was available for early voters in Harris County, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Houston, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists, who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, in an effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers established during the pandemic. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is unusually shaky ground for Republicans as voters head to the polls in America’s biggest red state.



The high stakes in Texas ripple beyond whether President Donald Trump is genuinely at risk of becoming the first Republican presidential nominee since 1976 to lose the Lone Star State.



Democrats were also within reach of seizing the majority in the Texas House chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years.



Nearly 10 million Texans cast ballots in person or by mail during the three weeks of early voting, surpassing the number of ballots cast in the 2016 election.

