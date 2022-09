RANDALL COUNTY, Texas — A hiker died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while hiking the Lighthouse Trail, according to reports from KAMR.

Randall County Fire Department issued an “incident update” on social media saying that they, along with RCSO, Canyon Fire Department and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, responded.

The victim’s name was not yet released, pending autopsy.

The trail was closed following the incident, RCSO said.