Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz and many other big name speakers scheduled for Texas Tribune forum

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune on Tuesday announced 250 speakers for its annual Trib Fest including Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Gloria Steinem, H.R. McMaster, Willie Nelson, Andrew Yang, Yamiche Alcindor and Beto O’Rourke.

The event this year will be entirely virtual, the Tribune said, throughout the month of September. It will include a combination of free and paid events.

Schedule and registration information is available at festival.texastribune.org.

Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Gloria Steinem, H.R. McMaster, Willie Nelson, Andrew Yang, Yamiche Alcindor and Beto O'Rourke Announced as Part of 250-Speaker Slate for the 10th Annual Texas Tribune Festival

Agenda-setting, monthlong event to feature top leaders, activists, policymakers and influencers for virtual conversations on engaging panels

Online gathering invites people from around the country to interact with advocates, activists, lawmakers and top political commentators as they break news and react to current events just weeks before the 2020 presidential election

AUGUST 11, 2020 (Texas) — The Texas Tribune Festival announced today the program for its 10th annual event, which this year will be held from Sept. 1-30 and be entirely virtual. Headliners include former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones; entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang; and Alicia Garza, co-founder of Supermajority and co-founder of the Black Futures Lab.

“For 30 days, all eyes in the political and policy world will be on The Texas Tribune Festival, which takes place within sight of the 2020 election,” said Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune. “We have an incredible lineup of speakers who will weigh in on today’s biggest challenges and headlines — and make news of their own.”

This year’s Festival will feature more than 250 speakers and 100 different sessions over the course of the month, with a mix of live and on-demand programming. Live Q&A sessions will be available for select panels, and attendees will be able to create a custom schedule based on individual interests and preferences. The schedule and on-demand offerings give attendees greater access to more events. And, with a virtual experience, every attendee gets the best seat in the house.



Speaker highlights include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci will speak with author and New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Wright on what we’ve learned about the coronavirus, the reaction of the federal government compared with the states, when it’s safe to reopen and the road ahead. On Sept. 2.

will speak with author and New Yorker staff writer on what we’ve learned about the coronavirus, the reaction of the federal government compared with the states, when it’s safe to reopen and the road ahead. On Sept. 2. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be interviewed by CNN Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper on big tech, “cancel culture” and Cruz’s outlook on the 2020 and 2024 elections. On Sept. 18.

will be interviewed by CNN Chief Washington Correspondent on big tech, “cancel culture” and Cruz’s outlook on the 2020 and 2024 elections. On Sept. 18. The visionary journalist behind The New York Times’Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, will speak with fellow Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery of CBS News about the impact of the project. On Sept. 14.

will speak with fellow Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist of CBS News about the impact of the project. On Sept. 14. Legendary political activist and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem will talk to PBS NewsHour National Correspondent Amna Nawaz about building a movement, the new movie about her life and why every election year should be the Year of the Woman. On Sept. 10.

will talk to PBS NewsHour National Correspondent about building a movement, the new movie about her life and why every election year should be the Year of the Woman. On Sept. 10. Willie and Annie Nelson will speak with Texas Monthly Writer-At-Large and Austin City Limits Radio Host Andy Langer about marijuana policy reform, the CBD business, farming and family. On Sept. 17.

and will speak with Texas Monthly Writer-At-Large and Austin City Limits Radio Host about marijuana policy reform, the CBD business, farming and family. On Sept. 17. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, the Senate Intelligence Committee chair,talks to Robert Costa of The Washington Post about the state of our world, congressional gridlock and 2020 politics. On Sept. 15.

Panel highlights include:

Why Latinx turnout matters: In 2020, Hispanic voters have the power to elect a president — or re-elect one. Texas State Rep. César Blanco and the president and CEO of Voto Latino, María Teresa Kumar, will join Tribune demographics reporter Alexa Ura to talk about the power of the Latinx vote in Texas and beyond. On Sept. 17.

In 2020, Hispanic voters have the power to elect a president — or re-elect one. Texas State Rep. and the president and CEO of Voto Latino, will join Tribune demographics reporter to talk about the power of the Latinx vote in Texas and beyond. On Sept. 17. Heads of the Class: Two former U.S. secretaries of education ( Margaret Spellings, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush and was an early proponent of the No Child Left Behind program, and Arne Duncan , who was appointed by former President Barack Obama and championed the Common Core program)will talk abouthow federal education policy affects the states, the link between accountability and attainment, and what it takes to return kids to class and campus in the middle of a public health emergency. On Sept. 7.

Two former U.S. secretaries of education ( who was appointed by former President George W. Bush and was an early proponent of the No Child Left Behind program, and , who was appointed by former President Barack Obama and championed the Common Core program)will talk abouthow federal education policy affects the states, the link between accountability and attainment, and what it takes to return kids to class and campus in the middle of a public health emergency. On Sept. 7. Follow the Leaders: A first-of-its-kind panel will feature six big-city mayors, three once-in-a-century crises and one unanswered question: How do we come back from this? The panel features the mayors of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso and Houston speaking about what went right, what went wrong and how Texas’ big cities will lead the way forward. On Sept. 1.

“The Texas Tribune Festival is a direct extension of The Texas Tribune’s greater mission to engage and educate the public on matters of politics, policy and current events,” said Jessica Weaver, director of events at The Texas Tribune. “We’re devoted to bringing more people into the conversation and by expanding the Festival to take place over the full month of September and taking it online, we’re doing just that.”



Attendees can also look forward to a host of regional, statewide and national podcasts included in the TribFest program lineup.

Podcast highlights include:

A live videotaping of the “With Friends Like These” podcast, which will feature the former Republicans who co-founded The Lincoln Project — George Conway , Steve Schmidt , John Weaver and Rick Wilson — as they talk to Ana Marie Cox about the group’s efforts to defeat President Donald Trump in November. On Sept. 1.

, , and — as they talk to about the group’s efforts to defeat President Donald Trump in November. On Sept. 1. A live videotaping of Vox’s “The Weeds” podcast, which will feature hosts Jane Coaston, Dara Lind and Matt Yglesias as they dig deep into politics, policy and state and national issues with special guest U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso. On Sept. 15.

This year’s Texas Tribune Festival will feature a mix of free and paid events. A general admission pass to the entire event, featuring a month’s worth of panels, discussions and surprise experiences, is $199. Discounts are available for Texas Tribune members, teachers and students. Speaker, schedule and registration information is available at festival.texastribune.org.

More information about the Festival is available online at https://festival.texastribune.org/, on Facebook at facebook.com/texastribune and on Twitter at @TexasTribune.

Members of the media: To request credentials for the Festival, click here.