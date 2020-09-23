Historical panel votes to keep Cenotaph in Alamo Plaza

The Alamo Cenotaph is behind a protective fence, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in San Antonio. The Texas Historical Commission is set to decide whether to allow the restoration and relocation of the Cenotaph, a 1930s-era stone monument to Texas revolutionaries killed in the Battle of the Alamo, as part of an effort to reclaim the historical footprint of the Alamo as part of a redevelopment plan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state historical review panel has voted overwhelmingly against relocating a monument to the 200 Alamo defenders killed by the Mexican army in 1836.

The killings during the war for Texas independence gave birth to a rallying cry used during the eventual defeat of the Mexican forces.

The Texas Historical Commission voted on Tuesday 12-2 to reject a proposal by the city of San Antonio to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph that has stood since 1939 in Alamo Plaza.

Planners of a $450 million Alamo renovation project had wanted to move it about 500 feet to the south.

