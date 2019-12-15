Hit and run accident kills pedestrian in Hobbs Saturday evening

HOBBS, N.M. – Police in Hobbs are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday evening in a hit and run accident.

The incident was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 700 block of East Main Street.

According to a social media post by the Hobbs Police Department, the vehicle involved had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

The victim was transported to Lea Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the victim was Mauricio Caballero, 49, of Hobbs.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.